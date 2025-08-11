New Delhi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday exhorted people to take part in the fourth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with enthusiasm and stressed the importance of maintaining the national flag's "respect and sanctity" at all times. Celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' with enthusiasm, maintain tricolour's sanctity: Shekhawat

During a press conference here, he was asked about past incidents when, during or after a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Tricolour's dignity was compromised or the national flag code violated knowingly or unknowingly, and whether the government would take steps to put a check on such incidents.

"Some of the incidents happen where we see... But we try our best. Earlier also, we tried to educate people and give the message during the campaign that the respect and sanctity of the 'Tiranga' should be maintained," he told reporters.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, who also interacted with reporters, said, preserving the honour of the national flag was "part of the campaign itself".

"Besides unfurling and hosting of them , we also educate people about maintaining the national flag code, as the honourable minister said the honour and sanctity of the national flag is to be maintained," he said.

For this year's campaign, more than 5 lakh youths have registered as volunteers. They will inspire people to take part in the Tiranga campaign, the ministry said.

As part of the campaign, people are asked to hoist or unfurl the national flag at homes, office premises, markets, shops, and other places, and upload "selfies with Tiranga".

Shekhawat, when asked how many monuments would be lit up as part of the campaign, said that thematic illumination started from August 2 itself and projection mapping facility was available at 140 monuments and sites.

The Archaeological Survey of India, in posts on X, shared images of some of the monuments lit up in tricolour theme. These include the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, Chandragiri Fort in Andhra Pradesh, Gunavati Group of Temples in Tripura, and the Agra Fort.

Before the start of the press conference, a video related to the campaign was played on a big screen. It also contained images of IAF aircraft, Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, both of whom had been key faces of the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was carried out in the early hours of May 7 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. It led to a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that was halted after an understanding was reached between the two sides on May 10.

Aggarwal, who made a presentation on the campaign, said school students have sent and are still sending 'rakhis' and letters to Army personnel, in a nod to Operation Sindoor.

On August 12, a 'Tiranga Bike Rally' will be taken out from Bharat Madapam to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The next day, a 'Tiranga Concert' will be held in Delhi with a performance by singer Shaan.

On August 14, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will be marked with exhibitions, silent marches in Delhi and Kolkata, Aggaral said.

Abhijit Sinha, the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Samir Kumar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Jal Shakti, also presented details of events to be organised by their ministries.

