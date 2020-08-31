e-paper
Home / India News / Central experts to help four states with recent surge in Covid-19 cases

Central experts to help four states with recent surge in Covid-19 cases

Each of the multi-sectoral teams will consist of an epidemiologist and a public health expert. The teams will support the state in strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, and effective clinical management of positive cases to prevent deaths.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 19:42 IST
Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were among the seven states that contributed 70% of the new cases to the country’s tally.
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were among the seven states that contributed 70% of the new cases to the country’s tally.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Union health ministry has deployed high-level central teams to four states – Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha -- that have seen a sudden surge in the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Of the four states, with 54,666 patients Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of active cases or those still living with the infection. This is followed by Odisha with 27,219 active cases, Chhattisgarh with 13,520 cases, and Jharkhand with 11,577 cases.

Of the four states, with 54,666 patients Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of active cases or those still living with the infection. This is followed by Odisha with 27,219 active cases, Chhattisgarh with 13,520 cases, and Jharkhand with 11,577 cases.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were among the seven states that contributed 70% of the new cases to the country’s tally. Among the four states, the highest number of deaths are being reported from Uttar Pradesh where 3,423 people have died, followed by Odisha with 482 deaths, Jharkhand with 410 deaths and Chhattisgarh with 269 deaths.

The Central government has been deputing central teams from time to time to visit various states to interact with the authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and gaps in stopping the spread of the disease.

