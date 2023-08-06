Manipur violence: Centre sends additional paramilitary forces

The central government on Saturday sent ten additional companies of paramilitary forces to Manipur as cases of violence once again shot up, and the situation on the ground remained tense in several areas.

The ten companies - five of CRPF, three of BSF, and one each of SSB and ITBP - reached Manipur on Saturday evening (File Photo)

The move comes after the recent incidents of violence in which five people were hacked to death in two different incidents in Bishnupur and Churachandpur on Saturday. Following the violence, the administration has gainst imposed curfew in Imphal East and West.

The ten companies, including five of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), three of the Border Security Force (BSF), and one each of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reached Manipur on Saturday evening.

The state on Friday and Saturday reported fresh cases of firing between different armed groups and between security forces and the armed miscreants. One Kuki independent army militant was also arrested on Saturday evening after an encounter with the army, police said.

Officials aware of the situation in Manipur said until late Saturday night, there were cases of arson by mobs in several areas, including New Checkon and Torbung.

On Saturday night, Manipur police said that there was another attempt by mobs to rob arms from a police team in Lilong Chajing, Imphal-West district.

“However, police were alerted and they could chase and recover all the four weapons,” police said in a statement.

On Thursday, mobs had robbed the armoury of the 2nd battalion of the India Reserve Battalion and fled with sophisticated arms and nearly 19,000 rounds of ammunition.

Police officials managing the law and order have reiterated that miscreants from both – tribal and non-tribal groups – have access to a large cache of arms and ammunition that was stolen from police armouries since May 3, because of which the incidents of firing are continuing.

On Saturday, three men of the Meitei community were shot dead inside their homes in Manipur’s Kwakta area and the unidentified attackers mutilated the bodies before fleeing. Hours later, two men from the tribal Kuki community were killed in the Churachandpur district, although it was not immediately clear if these deaths were connected to the other incident.

The deaths come in a tumultuous week for a state gripped by ethnic violence since May 3, with over 160 people confirmed dead.

The spurt in violence traces back to an announcement by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum for a mass burial of 35 victims of the ethnic violence on Thursday before it was hurriedly called off following hectic parleys by authorities and a court order.

The Meiteis had opposed the burial plan, and several groups began converging at the proposed burial site, triggering widespread clashes that went on in pockets of the state till Saturday. A Manipur police constable was also shot dead on Thursday.

Since May 3, the northeastern state has been gripped by ethnic clashes – primarily between the tribal Kukis, who reside mostly in the hill districts, and the majority Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal valley – in which at least 160 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

