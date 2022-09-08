Central Vista Avenue inauguration: Avoid these roads from 6pm to 9pm today

Ahead of the opening of the new Central Vista Avenue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the same.

India Gate Circle also known as C-Hexagon will be out of bounds for vehicular as well as general pedestrian movement from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday.

PM Modi will be inaugurating the new avenue in the presence of over 1,500 prominent dignitaries amid much fanfare.

The Central Vista Avenue and other public places around Rajpath, now renamed as “Kartavya Path”, such as lawns and fountains will be thrown open for the public after the inauguration ceremony is concluded.

As a result, the traffic police have anticipated a large turnout of people, especially children, to go up to a lakh in and around the avenue leading to congestion on all roads around India Gate.

Traffic police will deploy nearly 500 personnel and six traffic wing’s deputy commissioners of police (DCPs).

As the inauguration ceremony is scheduled during the evening peak hours, those who will be affected will be those returning to their homes from offices.

Apart from making special traffic arrangements, the traffic police have been told that all central government offices located in New Delhi district will be closed post lunch on September 8 and non-essential staffers in ministries and government departments have been asked to work from home.

They had written letters to the ministries suggesting closure of the central government offices in central Delhi post lunch and issue work from home directions to non-essential staff.

On Wednesday evening, the traffic police carried out their full-dress rehearsal at and around the venue to gauge their preparedness and understand the traffic patterns and problems so that necessary rectifications may be made accordingly and in advance.

However, the C-Hexagon was not closed for vehicular and pedestrian movement during the rehearsal, as it may have created traffic mess and confusion among commuters, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Aalap Patel.

Affected roads, diversions and arrangements

The traffic police have already issued a detailed traffic arrangements plan, which includes several traffic restrictions and diversions. Information has been disseminated through various platforms such as social media, newspapers and FM channels.

In their advisory, the traffic police said that to facilitate the safety of pedestrians, including children, and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district (central Delhi), general traffic will be diverted from at least 10 roads leading to the C-Hexagon between 6PM and 9PM on Thursday.

The affected roads will be, Tilak Marg (from C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Shahjahan Marg (from C-Hexagon to Q-Point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to Man Singh roundabout), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to Jaswant Singh Road roundabout), Kasturba Gandhi Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg crossing), and Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg crossing).

As a result of the diversions on the above-mentioned roads, as many as 12 connecting roads and junctions are expected to witness “heavy volume” of traffic on Thursday.

These roads and junctions will be W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithviraj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Windsor Place roundabout, Claridges Hotel roundabout, Man Singh Road, MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Feroz Shah Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road.

“Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the mentioned roads for their convenience,” said DCP Patel.

Apart from the private vehicles, the traffic police will also be imposing diversions from as many as 16 points from 6PM on Thursday and it will be in force till 9PM.

The diversion points for the buses will be: Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama crossing on Ring Road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, south foot of Moolchand flyover, ITO-IP flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Vihar, Tis Hazari- roundabout Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T Point, and Dhaula Kuan.

“DTC, DIMTS and other public transport authorities are requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public,” said DCP Patel.

The traffic police have also requested to organise a “park and ride” facility from four pick-up points to C-Hexagon. The four pick-up points having parking facilities are Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and JLN Stadium.

“The electric buses of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be used for the park and ride facility for the public. As of now, six such buses have been approved. The number of buses will increase,” added the DCP.

In view of the large number of expected footfalls, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista. Instead, they should use public transport or avail “park and ride” facilities, the traffic advisory read.

