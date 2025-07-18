Hyderabad, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the Centre is acting as a "facilitator", not as a "judge" with regard to interstate water issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Centre acts 'facilitator', not 'judge', says Union Min Kishan Reddy on Andhra-T’gana water issues

The union government had invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy respectively for discussion on the proposed Polavaram Banakacherla Link Project in Andhra, he said at a press conference here.

"When disputes arise between two states regarding river water issues, the central government invites the CMs of both states for discussions. We respect cooperative federalism. Even in the case of the Banakacharla project, the central government called both the chief ministers for discussions. This is not to deliver a judgment... but to act as a facilitator in resolving the issue by bringing the two CMs to the discussion table," Reddy said.

The Centre on July 16 decided to constitute a high-level technical committee within a week to examine concerns around the PBLP and other pending interstate water issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The move follows a high-level meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil with both the chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy in attendance.

The PBLP is a major inter-basin river-linking initiative proposed by the Andhra government. It aims to alleviate water scarcity in drought-prone regions, especially Rayalaseema, by transferring surplus water from the Godavari river to the Krishna and Penna basins through a network of reservoirs, canals, and lift irrigation systems.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had earlier alleged that Revanth Reddy tacitly agreed to the Banakacharla project which the Telangana-based party would oppose tooth and nail.

Hitting out at the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party, Kishan Reddy said when the BRS was in power, it spoke in one way, and now in opposition, it is speaking differently. They keep changing their stance. That’s why their statements are not consistent, he said.

The union minister sought to know from Revanth Reddy, who is opposing the Banakacharla project, as to how the state government has been planning to utilise Godavari river waters.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy said Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw will inspect the ongoing works of rail coach factory works at Warangal.

As far as railway projects are concerned, works worth over ₹42,000 crore are currently underway in Telangana, Reddy said.

All railway stations in the state offer free Wi-Fi services and passenger amenities are increased across all stations, he added.

