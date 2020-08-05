Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:40 IST

The Centre on Wednesday evening issued a notification asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar demanded such a probe.

On Monday, political leaders cutting across party lines pushed for a CBI probe into the case in the Bihar assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar’s counterpart in Maharashtra, where the actor died, and the western state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had both earlier ruled out a CBI probe.

The agency is likely to register an FIR by later tonight or early morning on Thursday, said officials aware of the developments.

Earlier today, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has accepted the request by the Bihar government to order a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“Union of India has in principle accepted the request by Bihar to have a CBI probe. Notification regarding the same will be issued by end of day today,” the court was told.

The late actor’s father had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty, a film and TV actor, and others. He had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The actor’s father, who also sought a CBI probe, had said on Monday he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police in February claiming Rajput’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor’s sudden death.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police, which are investigating the case along with a parallel investigation by Patna Police, said the actor died by suicide.