e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

The agency is likely to register an FIR by later tonight or early morning on Thursday, said officials aware of the developments.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:40 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The agency is likely to register an FIR by later tonight or early morning on Thursday, said officials aware of the developments.
The agency is likely to register an FIR by later tonight or early morning on Thursday, said officials aware of the developments. (Hindustan Times)
         

The Centre on Wednesday evening issued a notification asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar demanded such a probe.

On Monday, political leaders cutting across party lines pushed for a CBI probe into the case in the Bihar assembly.

Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar’s counterpart in Maharashtra, where the actor died, and the western state’s home minister Anil Deshmukh had both earlier ruled out a CBI probe.

The agency is likely to register an FIR by later tonight or early morning on Thursday, said officials aware of the developments.

Earlier today, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has accepted the request by the Bihar government to order a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

“Union of India has in principle accepted the request by Bihar to have a CBI probe. Notification regarding the same will be issued by end of day today,” the court was told.

The late actor’s father had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty, a film and TV actor, and others. He had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The actor’s father, who also sought a CBI probe, had said on Monday he had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police in February claiming Rajput’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor’s sudden death.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police, which are investigating the case along with a parallel investigation by Patna Police, said the actor died by suicide.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
500-years-long wait is over, wishes of India’s 135 crore people fulfilled: Yogi on Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan
500-years-long wait is over, wishes of India’s 135 crore people fulfilled: Yogi on Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for probe
Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for probe
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In