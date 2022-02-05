Centre asks states to focus on second Covid vaccine dose for 15-18 age group

The Centre has asked states to direct their focus on adolescents eligible for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose since only around 3.4 million in the 15-18 year age group have completed their full vaccination so far this week, despite close to 20 million having become eligible since they took their first shots in the first week of January.

The response for the first dose, however, has been considerably high with about 65% of the estimated 15-18 population having already received their first dose within a month of the drive having started for this age group.

“It does take some time for the pace to pick up as far as the second dose is concerned; however, to ensure there is no complacency and the numbers do not keep on piling up, the states have been asked to pay adequate attention,” said a senior central government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

To be sure, those who took their first shots have between four and six weeks to take their second doses, as per the recommended dosing gap that applies to Covaxin - the only vaccine that children of this age can take at present.

The government has asked States and Union Territories to focus on identifying these children and vaccinate them quickly so that schools can be reopened with more certainty, and representatives of education ministry on Thursday announced that vaccination status of children, and teaching and non-teaching staff will have a bearing on that.

“Covid-19 vaccination for 15-18 years’ age group started from 3rd January 2022… the vaccine used in this group is Covaxin which has an interval of 28 days between the two doses to complete the primary vaccination schedule. Hence, all the 42 lakh adolescents who received 1st dose on 3rd January 2022 have become eligible for 2nd dose from 31st January 2022,” said Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, recently to states in a formal letter.

“Timely completion of Covid-19 vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the receipients. Hence, it is important that the coverage of 2nd dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at State/UT and similar review is undertaken at district level as well,” the letter read further.

Government’s CoWIN platform has the beneficiary data of this category, and states have been asked to access that to identify adolescents who are eligible for their second vaccine dose.

The centre has also asked the states to put people on job to generate awareness among masses on the need for completing full vaccination course.

“A tailored communication strategy focused at adolescent population and their caregivers should also be rolled out to make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence,” said the health secretary.

Since January 3, 48,347,278 adolescents have received their first dose, of which 3,490,074 have been fully vaccinated across the country, as per the latest government data. The Co-WIN dashboard also showed that close till January 7, a little over 20 million in the 15-17 age group was vaccinated in all.

“The step to vaccinate children has been taken largely as a precautionary measure, and there is no point in dragging it. The cohort is not that big; therefore, government should ensure all eligible children are vaccinated as early as possible as they also run the risk of bringing the infection home. But the primary concern has to be those at high risk who are yet to take their first dose; those need to be identified and vaccinated on priority,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, director and head of respiratory medicine department, Fortis Healthcare.

