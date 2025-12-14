New Delhi, The Centre has asked states to nominate women officers and those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe for appointment in key posts on central deputation so that adequate representation can be provided to them. Centre asks states to prioritise women, SC/ST officers for central deputation

In a communique issued to the chief secretaries of all state governments, the Personnel Ministry sought nominations of only those officers who are not likely to be recalled by them on the grounds of availing promotion for at least two years.

The sponsored officers are to be appointed on deputation to the posts under the Central Staffing Scheme and for the posts of Chief Vigilance Officers in central public sector enterprises and other central government organisations.

CVOs act as a distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption in government departments.

"Sufficient names of women and SC and ST officers may be sponsored so that adequate representation can be provided to them," read the communique dated December 10. Details of any inquiry/complaints/proceedings which may affect the vigilance status of the applicant may also be forwarded, it said.

In the letter, the Personnel Ministry said that such movement of officers from the states to the Centre is crucial for building up the capabilities and contributing towards developing state perspectives in the government of India or national perspective in the state at the decision-making levels.

"I would also like to draw your kind attention to the Central Deputation Reserve data for IAS officers, which determines the extent to which officers could be sent on deputation to the Government of India. Proper cadre management requires an adequate number of officers to be deputed to the Centre under the Central Staffing Scheme," it said.

This will also ensure that every eligible officer has an opportunity to serve at the Centre at least once at the middle management level, the communique said. Further, it is requested to ensure that an officer, "once placed on the offer list", continues to be available for consideration throughout the year, it said.

The Ministry said withdrawal of the name of an officer, after his or her name has been recommended, may result in five years of debarment from central deputation, including foreign postings.

"The Government of India has been following a policy of debarring an officer for five years, if he/she fails to join the central deputation as per orders of DoPT , either on personal grounds or the refusal of the cadre to relieve him.

"It may be noted that withdrawal of the name of an officer after a panel has been recommended by the Civil Services Board results in debarment for five years," said the communique issued by Manisha Saxena, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT.

It also asked them to ensure the names of officers debarred from central deputation should not be forwarded for appointments.

The DoPT said the nomination process for posts under the CSS, CVO positions in CPSEs, and other organisations will be routed through a dedicated portal from January 1, 2026.

The government, usually invites nominations every year to fill key posts, such as joint secretaries, directors, deputy secretaries, and CVOs. A similar communique has been sent to secretaries of all central government departments to recommend officers on central deputation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.