Centre asks states, UTs to set up control rooms for Covid management: All you need to know

The Centre on Thursday wrote to the governments of all states and union territories, asking them to set up district, sub-district control rooms for Covid-19 management. According to the release, the governments are required to ensure that these control rooms are adequately staffed with necessary medical staff including doctors, counsellors and volunteers. It shall also be equipped with ample phone lines to cater to the assigned population, the government stated in the release.

The notice comes as the country is witnessing exponential growth in the daily Covid-19 cases, led by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. On Thursday, the country reported as many as 90,928 cases of infection in the last 24 hours. It is a growth of more than 50 per cent than the previous day when there were over 57,000 cases.

"Enabling infrastructure in terms of computers and broadband must be provided to the control rooms for uninterrupted connectivity," the government also stated, while listing out instructions for the control rooms.

One of the core responsibilities of these control rooms will be to collate the daily status report of all patients under home isolation in their jurisdiction and submit the same to the district administration.

The respective governments are also directed to assign nodal officers for different levels of control who can be in touch with each other at all times and provide seamless services to citizens, according to the release.

Depending on the caseload, the control rooms shall remain functional round the clock to provide guidance and support to the patients, as per the release.

Here are key things to know about the Control rooms:

> Control rooms to have real-time data on the availability of Covid testing centres, ambulances and shall be able to guide the caller on the process for availing these services.

> Control rooms would also monitor the availability of different types of beds across the assigned health facilities. The staff will also counsel the patients to avail the required services based on clinical symptoms and availability of beds.

> The rooms will also ensure a clear and transparent mechanism for the allotment of beds to the patients.

> Dedicated ambulances will also be allotted to each control room based on area caseload for transportation of patients, as per the need.

> The control rooms shall also be responsible to make outbound calls to the patients under home isolation for regular monitoring of their status.

