Centre backs ‘exemplary punishment’ for corrupt jail staff

NEW DELHI: Exemplary punishment for corruption by jail staff alone can ensure incidents such as those involving former Unitech promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra bribing officials of Tihar Jail to “propagate criminal activities” from jail can be prevented, said the Centre in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The court on August 26 directed the Chandra brothers to be shifted out of Tihar Jail to separate jails in Mumbai. It sought a report from Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on the deficiencies in the prison management system at Tihar. His report of September 28 was forwarded by the court to the Centre for taking remedial steps. It was pursuant to this order of October 6 that the Centre filed its response.

The court suspended the jail officials, who were allegedly bribed. The officials are also being probed as part of a criminal case registered against them.

The affidavit said, “Any act of corruption detected in prisons should not go unpunished and exemplary punishment should be awarded by prison authorities, which will serve as a deterrent for other officials.”

Referring to the Chandra brothers’ cases which triggered calls for jail reforms, the affidavit said, “If the Model Prison Manual 2016, advisories and instructions already issued by the MHA are followed assiduously and with earnest intent by the states and UTs, incidents such as the one that took place in Tihar Jail involving the accused Sanjay and Ajay Chandra can be prevented from occurring again.”

Since prisons fall under the State List and laws on this subject can be adjudicated upon by the concerned states and UTs, the Centre told the court, “The real test of the Manual lies in the hands of the states who are the implementing agencies at ground level and have to revise their Jail Manuals in accordance with the guidance provided on a range of issues in the Model Manual.”

Delhi has adopted the Model Jail Manual of 2016 besides 11 other states and UTs.

Some of the measures under the Model Jail Manual include disciplinary proceedings by independent authority for corrupt practices or misconduct involving jail staff.

“...if implemented in letter and spirit by the respective state governments and prison authorities at senior level, would go a long way in reducing the deep-rooted and persistent issue of corruption in prisons in India,” the Centre said.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah directed additional solicitor general Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Centre, and Enforcement Directorate to submit a fresh status report on the pending trial and investigation against the Chandra brothers and other family members.

Asthana’s report highlighted 23 actionable points requiring immediate attention. They include the installation of security apparatus, improved surveillance, training to jail staff, and promoting good conduct among prisoners. The affidavit said the Centre fully agreed with Asthana’s recommendations and had forwarded them for consideration to the Delhi Chief Secretary.

The Centre informed the court about the earmarking of ₹950 crore for modernising the prison system. The affidavit said, “Financial support will be provided to all states and UTs over a period of five years starting from the current financial year to fulfil the objectives of filling the existing gaps in security infrastructure in jails, providing new security equipment to jails in line with modern-day technologies, strengthening monitoring of jail security system through security equipment like door frames, hand-held metal detectors, baggage scanners…”