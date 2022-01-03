Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre caps attendance of govt employees below under-secretary level to 50%
Centre caps attendance of govt employees below under-secretary level to 50%

In a bid to avoid overcrowding in office premises, the Centre also directed all its officers and staff to follow staggered timings.
Government officers and staff residing inside Covid-19 containment zones have also been asked to not come to office until their location has been de-notified. In picture - A civic worker spraying disinfectant inside a containment zone.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Amid the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Centre on Monday restricted the attendance of its employees below the level of under-secretary at all its departments to 50 per cent.

The Centre also directed all its officers and staff to follow staggered timings in a bid to avoid overcrowding on office premises.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from physical attendance over pandemic concerns.

Further, all government officers and staff residing inside Covid-19 containment zones have been asked to not come to office until their location has been de-notified, news agency PTI reported.

