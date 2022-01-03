Home / India News / Centre caps attendance of govt employees below under-secretary level to 50%
india news

Centre caps attendance of govt employees below under-secretary level to 50%

In a bid to avoid overcrowding in office premises, the Centre also directed all its officers and staff to follow staggered timings.
Government officers and staff residing inside Covid-19 containment zones have also been asked to not come to office until their location has been de-notified. In picture - A civic worker spraying disinfectant inside a containment zone.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Government officers and staff residing inside Covid-19 containment zones have also been asked to not come to office until their location has been de-notified. In picture - A civic worker spraying disinfectant inside a containment zone.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Amid the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Centre on Monday restricted the attendance of its employees below the level of under-secretary at all its departments to 50 per cent.

The Centre also directed all its officers and staff to follow staggered timings in a bid to avoid overcrowding on office premises.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from physical attendance over pandemic concerns.

Further, all government officers and staff residing inside Covid-19 containment zones have been asked to not come to office until their location has been de-notified, news agency PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out