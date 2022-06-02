Centre constitutes high-level committee for urban planning reforms

NEW DELHI: The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has constituted a high-level committee of experts to recommend urban planning reforms as proposed in this year’s Union budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to the order issued by the ministry on May 31 seen by HT, the committee will work with states and Union Territories to identify gaps in urban planning, work out short and long-term measures, and also come out with state or UT specific reports highlighting the way forward to strengthen urban planning.

The 10-member committee is headed by former chairman of Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Keshav Varma, and another six-member team has been constituted to assist the committee.

The committee includes principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, NITI Aayog adviser Kundan Kumar, Srinivas Chary (director of Centre for Urban Governance, Environment, Energy and Infrastructure Development at the Administrative Staff College of India), MoHUA additional secretary D Thara, School of Planning and Architecture director PSN Rao, among others.

The six-member team has urban development experts from CEPT and the private sector.

R Srinivas, town and country planner, said that the Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO) will assist the committee.

“This was one of the key announcements in the budget this year. In the next two decades, nearly half of the country’s population will be living in urban areas. It is important to strengthen the urban infrastructure for which it is critical for cities to identify the gaps in urban infrastructure and accordingly plan for it,” he said.

As per the order, the high-level committee will have to come out with state/UT specific reports, and each member will be responsible for two states or UTs.

“Experts will engage with states and UTs to find out the existing scenario of urban planning, identification of gaps, and measurable actions that can be taken in a given time frame — short (5 years), medium (10 years) and long term (20 years). A state-specific report shall be brought out clearly highlighting what is to be done in the state for strengthening urban planning,” the order read.

State-specific studies will be funded under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0).

The committee will also carry out a gap analysis by assessing the implementation status of recommendations of past committees, suggest measures to resolve issues related to the preparation of master plans in cities, draw up a roadmap for bringing about urban planning reforms in states, etc.

