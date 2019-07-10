Centre defends police action on Congress leader

The Centre on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that police had stopped Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar from entering a hotel in Mumbai after rebel Congress legislators staying there alleged he posed a threat to their lives and sought protection.

Responding to charges levelled by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union minister Pralhad Joshi displayed the letter written by the legislators. It was on their request that the police guarded the premises, Joshi added.

The minister said the legislators had written to the Mumbai police commissioner that there was a perceived threat to their lives from Shivakumar.

The Congress and other opposition parties staged a walkout over the issue.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 23:24 IST