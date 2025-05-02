Chandigarh, The Centre on Thursday deferred the proposed May 4 meeting with farmer leaders here, urging them to allow Punjab government officials to participate. Centre defers May 4 meeting with farmers over participation of Punjab govt

Union agriculture ministry's joint secretary Puran Chandra Kishan wrote to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in this regard.

The communication came days after farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that they would be forced to boycott the talks if Punjab government representatives were invited.

He claimed the farming community harboured deep resentment against the Punjab government over the eviction of protesting farmers from Shambhu and Khanauri border points in March.

The SKM and KMM on April 27 wrote a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging the Centre not to include representatives of the Punjab government in the proposed meeting.

In Thursday's letter, joint secretary Kishan said, "As you know, state governments have an important role in the federal structure. Therefore, it would be appropriate to include the state government in the meeting. You are requested to reconsider the above decision, so that we can move forward towards a solution through dialogue".

"Therefore, it is requested that after positive deliberation, you give your consent for the meeting with the participation of the state. The meeting of 4 May is postponed till we get your consent. The date of the next meeting will be decided after receiving information from you," stated the letter, which was released by the farmers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, when asked about the farmers' demand, said none of the ministers or officials will join the talks this time.

"Your demands concern the Centre. You hold talks directly with it. We do not have any problem," said Mann.

On March 19, Punjab Police had cracked down on agitating farmers, detaining their leaders in Mohali when they were returning from a meeting with a central delegation led by Agriculture Minister Chouhan in Chandigarh.

The farmer leaders and some other farmers who were detained were released in subsequent days.

The March 19 meeting was organised to discuss the farmers' demands, including the MSP guarantee.

Punjab Police had last month evicted farmers and dismantled temporary structures from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points where the sit-ins were being held by them for over a year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.