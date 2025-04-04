The Union government on Thursday announced several reforms to simplify withdrawals and settlement of claims by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the state-backed retirement savings manager, including decisions to scrap several compliances and move entire processes online. Centre eases EPFO withdrawal, claims settlements

Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a post on social-media platform X the reforms will make “claim settlement process simpler, faster and hassle-free for crores of both EPF members and employers”.

Among key steps, employees will no longer be required to submit clearances from and attestation by their HR department for withdrawals and settlement of claims. Both these processes have been made completely online.

Provident funds provide retirement income and a financial safety net for nearly 70-million salaried Indians. It is often the key corpus of lifetime savings for working people.

Employees also won’t need to submit cheque leaves and bank-attested updated passbooks while filing claims, especially for partial withdrawals due to financial emergencies, such as sudden health expenses, educational financing needs and marriages.

“As the bank account holder’s name is already verified with the EPF member’s details at the time of bank account seeding with the universal account number (UAN), this additional documentation is no longer necessary,” the labour ministry said on Thursday.

Further, the EPFO has removed the need for an employer’s approval for seeding of biometric Aadhaar details and bank accounts for generating a universal provident-fund account number or UAN, the labour minister said. With an Aadhaar verified UAN, employees are able to access and manage their PF accounts online.

These reforms have been initiated with a view to facilitate ease of doing business to employers and ease of living to the PF members, Mandaviya said.

The labour ministry has already implemented a round of reforms under the so-called EPFO 2.0 project, allowing employees to self-correct personal details on the EPFO portal without employer approval or supporting documents. Mismatch of personal details has been a key reason for long delays in settling claims, requiring multiple visits to PF offices.

Despite the streamlining of several systems, the EPFO’s current portal is still hobbled by frequent errors and delays in loading of web pages and processing of OTP-based transactions. “These problems will go away completely when the EPFO gets its new software system under EPFO 3.0 by June this year. The new EPFO software platform will be on a par with banking systems,” the labour minister told HT recently.

All EPFO members are now being required to seed their bank accounts and Aadhaar with UAN, which allows faster PF withdrawals and direct credit of sums to verified bank accounts, an official said. The EPFO is mandated to invest its corpus in stock markets, equities and exchange-traded funds, returns from which are added to employees’ savings with an interest rate of 8.25%.

According to the labour ministry’s figures, during 2024-25, nearly 10.3 million members submitted requests for seeding their bank accounts and Aadhaar details with their PF accounts.