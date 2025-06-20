New Delhi, The Central government on Friday extended the last date to apply for the chief information commissioner's post in the transparency watchdog Central Information Commission till this month end. Centre extends last date to apply for Chief Information Commissioner's post in CIC

The Personnel Ministry had last month sought applications from eligible candidates for the post. The last date to receive the application was June 20.

"It has now been decided, with the approval of the competent authority, to extend the last date of receipt of the applications for appointment of Chief Information Commissioner in Central Information Commission up to 30th June, 2025 ," said an order from the Personnel Ministry.

The terms and conditions and other eligibility criteria of the service of the chief information commissioner shall remain the same, it said.

The Central Information Commission , mandated to decide appeals and complaints under the Right to Information Act, is headed by a chief information commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 information commissioners .

Besides Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, two ICs are presently working in the commission.

Former IAS officer Samariya is going to complete his term later this year.

The chief information commissioner, according to the RTI Act, shall hold office and shall not be eligible for reappointment.

No chief information commissioner shall hold office after attaining the age of 65 years, it says.

Born on September 14, 1960, Samariya was sworn in as the chief information commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu on November 6, 2023.

The RTI Act provides that the chief information commissioner "shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.