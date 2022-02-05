Centre firm on auctioning of Singareni coal mine blocks

Despite repeated appeals by the Telangana government, the Centre is firm on the auction of four blocks of coal mines being operated by to state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in northern Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister for parliamentary affairs, coal and mines Prahlad Joshi made this clear in a written reply to a question raised by to Telangana Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The four coal mines of Singareni Collieries – Kalyan Khani block-6, Koyagudem block-3, Sathupalli block-6 and Shravanapalli – are put up for sale under the fourth tranche of auction as per the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The SCCL is a public sector undertaking and a joint venture of Telangana government and the Centre with an equity of 51 and 49 percent respectively. The coal mines are spread over Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Warangal districts.

The Union minister said the decision to auction the four coal blocks of Singareni had been taken in pursuance of the recommendations of a high-level committee, constituted under the Chairmanship of Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog on coal sector in June, 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said it was decided that the ministry of coal shall gradually shift towards allocation of coal blocks through auction only. “After one year, the direct allotment route shall be closed except under exceptional circumstances to be determined by the ministry,” Joshi said.

The minister admitted that the Centre had received requests from the SCCL management for the outright allocation of these coal blocks to the company. “However, the coal ministry has decided that there is no need for such reservation of coal blocks to the SCCL, as it will become a precedent for others,” he said, adding that the application of the SCCL had been disposed of.

Joshi said an attempt was made to auction the four coal blocks of SCCL in December 2021 after following the due process initiated in August. The auction was held by a nominated authority on December 15, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the authority informed the ministry that no bid was received for Sattupalli Block-III, Shravanapalli and Kalyan Khani Block-6 and the auction was annulled. One bid was received for Koyagudem block-III, but it was also annulled, as according to the policy, single bids are not accepted in the first attempt.

“These coal mines will be put up for auction again in the next tranche. The SCCL also can bid for the same by participating in the auction along with others,” the Union minister said.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has been strongly opposing the auctioning of the coal blocks of Singareni Collieries. The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), affiliated to the TRS and the recognised trade union of the Singareni Collieries, held a three-day strike from December 9, in protest against the privatisation move.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other major unions like Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Hindustan Mazdoor Sangh (HMS) also took part on the agitation. “About 43,000 employees took part in the agitation and stalled the production in all the coal mines demanding that the Centre withdraw the privatisation move,” Miryal Reddy, TBGKS general secretary, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON