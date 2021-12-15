Govt gives nod to HLL disinvestment process, workers oppose move

The finance ministry on Tuesday initiated the process to disinvest profit-making public sector HLL Lifecare Limited, which was designated as a nodal procurement agency for medical equipment in 2020 for the Covid pandemic.

The advertisement released by the finance ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has sought bids for a 100% stake in the company by Jan 31, 2022. The government gave its “in-principle” approval for its HLL’s disinvestment in July.

HLL Lifecare, which played a key role in India’s family planning programme in the 1970s manufacturing condoms branded Nirodh, forayed into other contraceptive, hospital supplies and women’s health care products starting from the 1990s, according to the company website.

According to the EoI document, the firm is also engaged in providing health care and diagnostic services, consultancy and contract services for health care infrastructure projects, and consultancy services for procurement of medical equipment and devices in the health care sector.

The EoI document said the government “envisages the strategic disinvestment of HLL as a whole rather than separately in parts, where Interested bidders can bid individually or in the consortium”.

“On completion of the transaction as well as the stipulated lock-in period, flexibility would be given to the strategic acquirer for an easy exit from a part of the business which is not in sync with the business plans of the acquirer,” the document added.

Hindustan Latex Employees Union Congress general secretary Nisar Ahmad said they were stunned by the government move. “It was least expected… We were working 24x7 during the pandemic and some workers collapsed in the factory due to a heavy workload. It is the reward for our hard work and we feel cheated,” he said.

A senior HLL official, asking not to be named, said that in 2020-21 the turnover of the company was ₹5,081.31 crores.

“We are speechless. We never expected this now,” said a factory employee K Balakrishnan, adding that the company and its employees played a key role in tiding over shortages of PPE kits during Covid pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON