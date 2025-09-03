Centre issues guidelines to co-locate Anganwadis with schools

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday issued guidelines for co-locating Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) with schools nationwide, detailing the required infrastructure, operational framework, and roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders for ensuring quality early childhood education, nutrition, and care. India has over 14.02 lakh operational Anganwadi Centres across the country out of which 2.90 lakh are co-located in 9.16 government and government-aided schools. (Manoj Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The guidelines, jointly prepared by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) of Union education ministry, seek to ensure a smooth transition of children from Anganwadi to Grade 1; foster stronger linkages between AWCs and primary schools for joyful and engaging learning while promoting holistic early childhood development; and improve retention and learning outcomes at the primary level.

India has over 14.02 lakh operational AWCs across the country out of which 2.90 lakh are co-located in 9.16 government and government-aided schools.

“This number reflects not just our collective strength, but also the hope and trust of crores of families. The next step is to ensure common guidelines and operational clarity to accelerate the process. The guidelines for co-location of AWCs with schools marks an important convergence of health, education, and values,” said women and child development minister Annpurna Devi while launching the guidelines.

She said that nearly 85% of brain development takes place by the age of six, making early education and care crucial for a nation’s development.

The guidelines provide two models for co-locating AWCs with primary schools: where space and infrastructure are adequate, AWCs will be physically co-located within schools; where these are lacking, AWCs will be mapped to the nearest primary school. The feasibility of co-locating AWCs will be decided jointly by the state school education department and department of women and child development of the state governments.

“We will soon convene a meeting with officials from state education departments and state women and child development departments to support them in implementing the guidelines,” said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL.

According to guidelines, priority for co-location will be given to AWCs without buildings, those in rented premises, or with poor infrastructure and serving marginalised communities. The relocation should be within 500 meters in urban areas and 1 km in rural areas, with flexibility for states and UTs based on local conditions, guidelines said.

“Currently, we operate AWC from a rented building that lacks basic facilities needed for children’s joyful learning. Co-location with a primary school would give us access to a playground, better facilities, and amenities, allowing us to teach children more effectively,” said Rekha Kumari, an anganwadi worker from Loni block in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who attended the launch event.

Operated by anganwadi workers and helpers, AWCs provide a comprehensive package of six services: education, supplementary nutrition, pre-school non-formal education, nutrition and health education, immunization, health-checkups and referral service. The MoWCD’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme supports holistic development of children under six through early stimulation, play-based pre-school education, and promotion of creativity, skills, healthy habits, and school readiness.

Addressing the event, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan proposed the creation of a dedicated training module for anganwadi workers who have not studied up to Class 12 but are keen to pursue further education.

Describing anganwadi workers as the “first teachers” in a children’s lives, he said they play a critical role in shaping ECCE and must be given opportunities to enhance their skills.

“Anganwadi workers are dedicated, and while their experience is invaluable, they should have the option—not compulsion—to continue their education. A structured training module, like teachers’ professional development, can support their growth and meet the needs of the new education framework,” the minister said.