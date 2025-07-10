Raipur, The Union Ministry of Mines has appreciated Chhattisgarh for its remarkable work under the District Mineral Foundation , an official said. Centre lauds Chhattisgarh for work under District Mineral Foundation

Through DMF, the Chhattisgarh government has been consistently working towards inclusive development in sectors such as education, healthcare, drinking water, infrastructure, and livelihoods in mining-affected areas.

So far, development works of ₹16,506 crore have been approved across the state, covering 1,01,313 projects, out of which 70,318 have been successfully completed, a government release here said.

During a day-long National DMF Workshop held on Wednesday in New Delhi, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy presented a certificate of appreciation to the Chhattisgarh chief minister's secretary and mineral resources department secretary P Dayanand, it said.

The Ministry of Mines maintains a comprehensive database of the DMF-related information of all states through the Prime Minister's Mineral Area Welfare Scheme on the National DMF Portal, it said.

Chhattisgarh was honoured with a certificate of appreciation for uploading over 90 per cent of its DMF audit reports and data on both the state and national DMF portals.

The efforts of Chhattisgarh were showcased as a model for other states, with recommendations to adopt similar practices in data uploading, transparency and ground-level implementation, the release said.

The workshop was organised with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of the Prime Minister's Mineral Area Welfare Scheme and DMF, and to promote sustainable and inclusive development in mining areas. The event was attended by secretaries, directors and collectors from mining-affected districts across various states, it said.

With a transparent and public welfare-oriented approach, the Chhattisgarh government ensures that planning and monitoring of DMF projects are tailored to the local needs of each district. This policy focuses not only on physical development but also on social empowerment, the release said.

