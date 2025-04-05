Centre must ensure India-US trade deal is ‘honourable, balanced’: Congress

New Delhi: The Centre should ensure that the proposed bilateral trade agreement between New Delhi and Washington DC is “honourable, balanced, and reflective of India’s core interests,” particularly those concerning the agriculture, livestock, and textile sectors, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Saturday. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addresses a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi, Sharma emphasised the need for a “measured and strategic response” to the recent tariff hike imposed by the United States, calling for broad political consensus and stakeholder involvement in shaping India’s position.

“We hope the government will put in place the strategy for its response. However, there should be a national consensus on it. Leaders of all major political parties should be taken into confidence. There should be stakeholder negotiations as they must know the key points of bilateral discussions,” he said, cautioning against a “knee-jerk and panicked” reaction to what he termed the US’s “unilateral imposition” of punitive tariffs.

The US President Donald Trump had announced a “discounted reciprocal tariff” of 26% on April 3, and later revised to 27%, on all imports from India. This measure is part of a broader set of punitive actions against 60 countries that the Trump administration claims maintain unfair trade barriers against American products. The new tariff is in addition to existing duties on Indian exports, raising concerns about its impact on bilateral trade relations.

Sharma criticised the narrow scope of the ongoing trade negotiations with the US, asserting that they are primarily focused on merchandise trade and concessions, with no reference to the services sector. “There should be a robust chapter on services, without which there cannot be a balanced trade agreement with the US,” he said.

He also stressed on the importance of adhering to the principle of less than full reciprocity (LTFR), which he said “guides all trade negotiations in agriculture and non-agriculture sectors. There cannot be a full reciprocity between the rich and the poor. It can only happen among equals.”

Highlighting the multipolar nature of the current global order, Sharma said India must actively pursue the conclusion of trade negotiations with other key regions, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, the African Union, Gulf nations, and Latin America. “India, along with its partner countries, should work together to respond to this challenge in a correct manner,” he added.

He called for institutional support to guide India’s trade strategy and demanded for the formation of a national task force comprising trade experts. “Such a body should be entrusted with formulating a monitoring mechanism and drafting a comprehensive response strategy to safeguard India’s interests in the evolving global trade environment,” he said.