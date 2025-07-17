Dimapur , In a bid to move closer towards a lasting solution to the protracted Naga political issue, the Centre's interlocutor for peace talks, A K Mishra, held a joint meeting with representatives of Naga political groups in Nagaland's Chümoukedima on Thursday. Centre, Naga groups hold crucial meeting in push for political solution

The meeting brought together two factions of the Working Committee of the NNPGs one led by N Kitovi Zhimomi and the other by Neokpao Konyak and Alezo Venuh. Mishra is also expected to meet with representatives of the NSCN Niki group during his visit.

Several rounds of talks have already held for Naga political solution, with the last such meeting being held on June 12.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, N Kitovi Zhimomi, convenor of the Working Committee of NNPGs, reiterated their commitment to an early political solution.

"We want an early solution and will march ahead together," he said.

He also acknowledged the importance of history and legacy but emphasised the need to move forward.

"We have decided not to let the past hold us back," Zhimomi added.

Isak Sumi, co-convenor of the Working Committee, stressed the need for unity among all Naga political groups and work out a consensus for a common solution.

"This is a process of consolidation. It is not exclusive to the NNPGs but also meant for all Naga groups," he said.

He called for all stakeholders to come together and formulate a common execution plan.

Responding to queries on the nature of the talks, Isak clarified that the meetings are maintaining a status quo and are not tied to any formal platform.

"Each organisation is meeting as a separate entity, but sitting at one table," he noted.

Regarding the next round of talks, Isak said no date has been fixed yet but expressed hope that the process would be expedited.

Mishra, who arrived in Nagaland on July 16, also held a separate meeting with the leadership of the NSCN-IM on Wednesday, sources said.

The Centre has held multiple rounds of talks with various Naga groups, including the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs, in an effort to bring about a lasting political settlement.

A framework agreement was signed with the NSCN-IM in 2015 and an agreed position was reached with the WC NNPGs in 2017.

Talks were declared to have concluded in October 2019 by the then Interlocutor and Governor of Nagaland R N Ravi but a final comprehensive solution remains elusive to date.

The NSCN-IM's persistent demand for a separate Naga flag, constitution and also integration of Naga inhabited areas has been denied by the Centre, delaying a final solution.

However, the WC NNPGs have declared to accept whatever is possible at the moment and continue the talks for remaining issues.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.