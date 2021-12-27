Centre nudges 5 poll-bound states to exponentially increase testing, vaccination

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday advised five poll-bound states to ramp up of Covid vaccination of the eligible population through district-wise weekly plans; carry out an exponential increase of Covid testing to curb the sudden surge of cases; and strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour to five poll-bound states, according to a Union health ministry statement.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a high-level meeting with five states — Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — to review the public health response measures for containment and management of Covid-19, and the vaccination status in these states. The meeting was held hours after Rajesh Bhushan and senior health officials held a meeting with the Election Commission of India discuss the prevailing Covid situation for upcoming assembly elections.

While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur have Covid-19 vaccination coverage numbers below the national average.

A total of 142.38 crore vaccination doses have been administered so far, of which more than 83.80 crore vaccine doses are for the first dose and more than 58.58 crore are second doses of the vaccine, the statement said.

The states were advised to speedily ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination of the eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those who were due for the second dose are administered the second dose.

The states have also been told to draw up district-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans and review their implementation on a daily basis.

The five states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing to ensure that the infected cases are identified promptly for timely initiation of public health response measures, and to ensure that there is no sudden upsurge in numbers due to low testing.

“The state authorities were strongly advised to ensure that recommended Covid appropriate behavior is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement, the health ministry statement said.

