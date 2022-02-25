Centre opposes ex-Bengal chief secretary’s plea on tribunal order

Former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay chose not to come to a meeting during the Prime Minister’s official visit to the state, which “per se, is a very serious offence”, the union government on Friday argued before the Delhi high court, opposing the former bureaucrat’s plea challenging the transfer of his application in the proceedings against him from Kolkata to New Delhi by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, told a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh, that till the time proceedings are virtual, it does not matter if they are held in Kolkata or Delhi and the court can record his request or joint request that the hearing shall be held in virtual mode before the CAT.

He argued that the convenience of a party is “completely irrelevant” and can be only one of the considerations.

He also referred to Section 25 of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, which related to the power of the chairman to transfer cases and said, “Please see the width of powers. Notice is not even relevant. These are very wide powers akin to the master of roster power.”

Section 25 of the Act states: “on the application of any of the parties and after notice to the parties, and after hearing such of them as he may desire to be heard, or on his own motion, without such notice, the Chairman may transfer any case pending before one Bench, for disposal, to any other bench”.

“Under section 25, the chairman of the CAT has powers to transfer the cases. It’s an administrative order. Your Lordship may examine the decision making process and not the decision itself. The chairman’s order cannot be re-assessed or appealed against,” Mehta said in court.

“Principally and jurisprudently, the convenience of a party, an officer, is completely irrelevant. It can be one of the considerations. But he (Bandyopadhyay) was the CS. The PM went for an official visit. He (CS) had to come to the meeting, but he chose not to. This, per se, is a very serious offence. If the CAT chairman administratively finds that this matter, considering the very nature, I should hear it. It may not be a ground for judicial review on the behest of the petitioner. No judicial interference is warranted in this case,” Mehta submitted.

Bandopadhyay had moved the Kolkata bench of CAT to challenge the proceedings initiated against him in a matter related to not attending a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the effects of cyclone ‘Yaas’ at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station on May 28 last year. The proceedings were initiated by the ministry of personnel and public grievance and pensions.

Advocate Kartikey Bhatt, appearing for Bandyopadhyay, argued that the transfer order was passed in complete violation of the principles of natural justice, equity and fair play as he was not even granted a right to file his written objections and the Centre’s plea was allowed on the very first day of its listing.

He argued that convenience of the officer has to be considered while issuing the order and the petitioner ordinarily and permanently resides in Kolkata and the entire cause of action occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Bench of CAT.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its judgment and granted liberty to the parties to file short written submissions by Saturday.

Bandyopadhyay, who was not released by the state government, chose to retire on May 31, 2021, his original date of superannuation before having been given an extension of three months from that date.

The Union government had filed a transfer petition before the principal bench of CAT, which on October 22 last year allowed the transfer of Bandyopadhyay’s application to itself in New Delhi.

On January 6, the Supreme Court had set aside a Calcutta high court order which quashed the CAT transfer order and granted Bandyopadhyay liberty to assail the same before the jurisdictional high court. The apex court had delivered its verdict on a plea filed by the Centre challenging the October 29, 2021 order of the Calcutta high court.

In the present petition, Bandyopadhyay has claimed that the Centre sought transfer on the ground that the department is based in New Delhi but the “situs” of the office of the Union of India or its convenience can never be a valid ground to transfer an original application and the convenience of a retired officer ought to have been given precedence.