Home / India News / Centre raises concerns over anti-India activities in UK
india news

Centre raises concerns over anti-India activities in UK

Updated on Feb 11, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Centre on Thursday voiced concerns regarding anti-India activities of extremists and radical elements in the UK, while urging the authorities there to maintain vigil over such activities and take appropriate action. The issue of anti-India activities was taken by the Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla during the 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, which took place digitally.

The British delegation was led by Mathew Rycroft, permanent secretary, UK home office.

A statement issued by the ministry of home affairs said “The dialogue covered a wide range of issues, including homeland security, cyber security, extradition cases, migration and mobility etc.” The said issue was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, during his short bilateral exchange with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November last year. Bhalla also impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the pending extradition cases.

It will be two years in May this year when the UK high court allowed extradition of former liquor baron Vijay Mallya to India but the British authorities are holding the same due to certain “secret proceedings”. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to deepen security related bilateral engagement.

