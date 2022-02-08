Centre ran away from responsibilities: Oppn hits out at PM’s remarks

New Delhi

The Congress said on Monday the Centre ran away from its responsibility during the Covid-19 pandemic and caused widespread anguish among the common people with its Union Budget, remarks that came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s onslaught against the principal opposition party in Parliament earlier in the day.

A misguided Opposition is attempting to derail the government’s efforts to propel the country forward and take advantage of a world order reshaped by the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha. He accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of making the pandemic situation worse by asking migrants to leave big cities when it was important to stay put.

“Those who pushed workers and their families into misery due to the lockdown, instead of apologising, they are questioning the helping hand,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said: “By blaming the Congress, PM Modi has shown his petty thinking. The Centre should have facilitated their (migrant labourers) return but it ran away from this responsibility.”

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal termed as “false” Modi’s statement in Parliament about the city government asking the people to leave the national capital during the pandemic. “The Prime Minister’s statement is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive towards those who bore the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who lost their loved ones at that time. It doesn’t suit the PM to indulge in politics over the suffering of the people,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Modi said the Congress crossed all limits in Maharashtra by giving migrants tickets and encouraging them to leave. To this, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said: “We are proud of helping labourers from Uttar Pradesh by facilitating their return… To hide its failure, the Centre has been resorting to dirty politics.”

In response to Modi’s remark that the Congress was the leader of the “tukde tukde gang”, Congress MO Shashi Tharoor said: “The BJP is the real ‘tukde tukde gang’. They divide the country on the basis of religion, language, region.”

Countering Modi after he replied to the debate on motion of thanks to President’s address in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said the Union Budget 2021-22 caused widespread anguish among the common people.

Initiating a general discussion on the Budget soon after the PM’s reply, Tharoor labelled the Union Budget, presented last week, as an “unconscionable let-down”, with no corrective measures to address “unprecedented levels of unemployment” and “crises of the middle-class”.

Tharoor slammed the government for cutting allocations to social sectors. He said the government had no regard for the rural poor, pointing to the slash in allocations for the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS).

The Covid pandemic had pushed millions into poverty but the Budget has failed to provide any succor the common man. “In these times, the Budget cannot be a routine exercise but a political vision to steer the economy on the path of recovery,” he said.

He countered Prime Minister Modi, saying “what was the PM talking about when he was praising himself?”

Tharoor said the Budget ignored unprecedented levels of unemployment.