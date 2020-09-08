Centre’s eSanjeevani service crosses 300,000 tele-consults

india

Restrictions on health services and mobility because of the Covid-19 pandemic have accelerated the mainstreaming of telemedicine and e-consultation platforms with the Union health and family welfare ministry’s eSanjeevani telemedicine service crossing 300,000 tele-consultations on Tuesday. Of these, 100,000 were done over the last 20 days.

The eSanjeevani service was launched in November 2019 to provide tele-consultation at 150,000 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) across states by December 2022. It is based on the hub-and-spoke model to connect HWCs with primary health centres, community health centres, medical colleges, and district hospitals.

The platform completed 100,000 consultations on July 23 and 200,000 on August 18.

eSanjeevani has been implemented by 23 states and the rest are in the process of rolling it out.

Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest consultations (97,204) followed by Uttar Pradesh (65,173). Himachal Pradesh has held the highest number of AB-HWC teleconsultations of eSanjeevani, with 30,869 interactions. Andhra Pradesh is ranked fourth with 30,189 teleconsultations, and Kerala is fifth with 28,173.

The platform supports two types of telemedicine services: doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevani OPD), which was launched on April 13 to take medical services to patients unable to visit hospitals because of the lockdown imposed to check the pandemic spread.

“Tertiary institutions such as Lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospitals in Delhi, AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences] Bathinda in Punjab, AIIMS Bibinagar in Telengana, and AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttrakhand have set up eSanjeevaniOPDs. Centre Government Health Scheme has started offering eSanjeevaiOPD services for ENT, medicine, ophthalmology and orthopaedics since August 26. The growth has been accelerated because of Covid-19 as people are avoiding going to large hospitals because of fears of getting infected,” said a health ministry official, requesting anonymity.

The Medical Council of India (MCI)’s Board of Governors in supersession issued Telemedicine Practice Guidelines on March 25 to strengthen delivery in a post-Covid-19 world, with a focus on HWCs that provide preventive and primary healthcare within a five km radius at the grassroots level.

Dr Nikhil Tandon, who heads AIIMS Delhi’s endocrinology and metabolism department, said telemedicine has helped decongest secondary and tertiary hospitals and improve documentation, data-collection, diagnosis, and care without risking the safety of the patients or the health workers. “Technology platforms were being used but not regulated, which exposed both patients and providers to challenges. These guidelines provide guidance material for reference that can be refined before they become an annexure to the MCI Act, enabling regulation,” said Tandon, who is a member of MCI’s Board of Governors in supersession.