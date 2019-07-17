Centre’s response sought on Aadhaar link with property

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government in response to a petition which said that property documents, both movable and immovable, be linked with Aadhaar numbers of owners to stop corruption and benami transactions.

The petitioner, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Upadhyay, contended it is the duty of the state to take appropriate steps to stop corruption and seize benami properties.

Upadhyay’s lawyer, Vikas Singh, said the move will clean electoral system, which is dominated by black money and benami transaction and “thrives on a cycle of large black investments, use of political strength to amass private wealth, all with disdain of the citizen.”

The plea said that benami transactions in high denomination currency are used in illegal activities like terrorism, naxalism, separatism, gambling, money laundering and bribing.

“It also inflates the price of essential commodities as well as major assets like real estate and gold. These problems can be curbed up to great extent by linking movable, immovable properties with an owner’s Aadhaar number,” the plea said.

The matter would be heard next on October 15.

