Centre seeks urgent hearing of pleas opposing EWS, OBC reservation in Neet-PG

New Delhi The Centre approached the Supreme Court on Monday for an urgent hearing on petitions challenging the implementation of reservation for other backward classes (OBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS) in the all-India quota NEET undergraduate and post-graduate seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the court raised questions in October last year on the criteria adopted to give reservation to EWS based on a uniform annual income cap of ₹8 lakh, the Centre had put counselling for NEET seats on hold and constituted a committee to revisit the formula.

The committee’s report formed part of an affidavit submitted by the Centre on January 1 before the top court that was supposed to take up the matter for hearing on January 6. On Monday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta appeared before a bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and requested the court to advance the hearing from January 6 to Tuesday, January 4.

“There is some urgency. Please have it tomorrow,” Mehta said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench agreed to consider Mehta’s request but justice Chandrachud pointed out that besides him, the other two judges – justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath – are part of separate benches. An order to constitute the bench at short notice can be passed only by the chief justice of India (CJI) on the administrative side.

“I will have a word with the CJI and see if a special bench can be constituted,” justice Chandrachud said. Till late in the evening, the matter was not on the list of business issued for Tuesday.

Mehta said, “There is genuine urgency”, though he did not specify the reason. However, the context was understandable, given the recent strike by resident doctors upset over the counselling being put on hold. After the Centre intervened and assured the striking doctors it would resolve the matter by January 6, their federation withdrew the stir and decided to hold a meeting on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for some of the petitioners, was permitted by the court to file a reply to the Centre’s affidavit.

A bunch of petitions challenged a July 29, 2021 notification by the Centre introducing 27% OBC quota and 10% EWS quota in the NEET all-India quota seats. The petitions had raised constitutional and legal challenges to the July 29 order on the grounds that it exceeds the 50% benchmark and provides 10% EWS seats to those belonging to forward castes who earn below ₹8 lakh per annum which is applied uniformly across states, regardless of the rural or urban divide. In addition, those families possessing five acres or more of agricultural land also stood excluded.

The three-member committee, after revisiting the criteria put out by the Centre on January 17, 2019, concluded that the ₹8 lakh limit is not “over-inclusive” and upheld the condition on agricultural land. However, it omitted the residential asset criterion prescribed by the January 2019 notification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The panel recommended that its recommendation be implemented from the next admission or advertisement cycle. Till then, it recommended that the existing criteria applicable for EWS reservation be followed. The Centre accepted all recommendations of the committee and informed the same of the court in its affidavit.