Centre should disclose how many soldiers from Bihar died in military conflict with Pak: Kishor

Kishor made the remarks in Saran district, about 100 km from the state capital, where he met bereaved family members of Mohd Imtiyaz, a BSF sub-inspector who was killed earlier this month.

"I have come here to fulfil what I consider a moral, social and political duty... I have shared my personal number with the bereaved family members so that they may contact me if they need any help. At present, their place is being visited by politicians of all hues. But, how long this display of concern will continue is anybody's guess," he said.

Asked if he wished to make any request to the government on behalf of those who have lost members of their families in the military conflict, Kishor said, "It is not of much use. Death of a person is an irreparable loss".

He, however, added, "I would request the Centre to come out with the exact number of security personnel from Bihar who have died. I am surprised that even though a week has elapsed since the military operation was called off, bodies of soldiers continue to come in."

Kishor also claimed that till a few days ago, the bodies of six deceased soldiers had reached their native places in Bihar.

“Now the number seems to have risen to nine. The people deserve to know how many of the deaths were caused in the conflict, and how many died because of other reasons," said the Jan Suraaj Party founder.

Kishor's statement assumes significance in the backdrop of the confusion that prevailed over Ram Babu Singh, a young resident of Siwan district, who was described as a "BSF jawan" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The CM had also announced a solatium of ₹50 lakh for Singh, though it later turned out that he was with the army, and not BSF, and the death was "not a battle casualty", but caused by a road accident.

Kishor was also asked about the demand, raised from some quarters, that school textbooks should henceforth have a chapter on those killed in the military conflict.

"That is tantamount to trivialising a tragedy. A woman who loses her husband or any other close member of her family, is least bothered about such gimmicks," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.