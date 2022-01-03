Centre suspends biometric attendance for govt employees

Biometric attendance for government officials has been suspended amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 across the country, junior minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

“Keeping in view the rise in Covid-19 cases in the last few days, the Biometric attendance for government officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders. Under leadership of PM NarendraModi, this decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the government employees,” Singh posted on Twitter.

The government had earlier reduced attendance of officials to 50% and introduced staggered timings to contain the spread of the virus.

The central department of personnel and training, which is also overseen by Singh, had resumed biometric attendance from November 8 after it was suspended since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The department had asked all employees to sanitise their hands and maintain 6ft distance from colleagues while marking their attendance.