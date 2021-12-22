Centre takes note of Priyanka’s hacking charge, asks Instagram to start probe

NEW DELHI: The Union electronics and information technology ministry has taken cognisance on its own of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegations that the Uttar Pradesh government has hacked Instagram accounts of her children. It has asked the company to probe the matter, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

An investigation by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the country’s top cybersecurity agency, is also likely into the matter.

“The ministry has asked Instagram to investigate the allegations,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of the hacking days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged it was also tapping phones of Opposition leaders in the poll-bound state.

“Leave phone tapping… The Instagram accounts of my children have also been hacked,” she told reporters when asked about accusations of phone tapping. “Does this government not have any other work.”

HT reached out to Instagram for a comment but did not receive a response immediately.