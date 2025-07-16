New Delhi, The Centre on Wednesday decided to set up a committee in a week to resolve the conflict between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the proposed Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project and other river water disputes. Centre to set up panel to resolve AP-Telangana dispute over Polavaram-Banakacherla project

The decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy were present along with their respective water resources ministers.

The Jal Shakti Ministry decided to set up a committee to resolve the technical issues of the project as well as issues pertaining to Godavari and Krishna river water, a statement said.

In the meeting, the ministry also decided to instal telemetry devices at off-take points of the reservoirs on the two rivers.

"To address the remaining issues in a comprehensive and technical manner, it was decided to constitute a committee," the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

The committee, comprising senior officials and technical experts from both states and the central government, will work collaboratively to study the outstanding concerns and suggest viable solutions to ensure equitable and efficient water-sharing, it said.

Briefing media after the meeting, Reddy said the agreement to form a technical committee reflects a shared commitment to resolve the dispute amicably.

"Three decisions were taken in the meeting... Since technical issues are involved in the Polavaram–Banakacherla Project, it was decided to set up a committee in a week's time," Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu told reporters.

The committee, comprising senior engineers and subject experts from both sides, will look into technical concerns raised by Telangana on Krishna-Godavari river water issues and the PMLP and decide a road map, he said.

Ramanaidu said the proposed PMLB aimed at diverting 200 TMC of Godavari floodwater to drought-prone regions via Banakacherla is critical for Andhra's water security, and must be discussed with technical clarity and consensus.

This committee will serve as a basic mechanism to draft a technical/ administrative roadmap to provide justice to both states. The issues are concerning two different states ruled by two different parties but "Telugu people are one", he said.

"Keeping this in mind, cordial discussions were held to resolve the concerns," he added.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy also said the committee would review all pending and disputed issues in a month.

The PBLP is a major inter-basin river linking initiative proposed by the Andhra Pradesh government and aims to alleviate water scarcity in drought-prone regions, especially Rayalaseema, by transferring surplus water from the Godavari river to the Krishna and Penna basins via a network of reservoirs, canals and lift irrigation systems.

Telangana sees the project as a threat to its water security and a violation of interstate agreements, while Andhra views it as a critical initiative to address water scarcity in Rayalaseema using surplus floodwater.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.