Centre to start second phase of door-to-door jab campaign in June

New Delhi: Concerned over the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in states, the Centre will start the second phase of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door campaign in June. The development came up during a review meeting held by the Union health ministry with states/UTs on Friday.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held the meeting, urged states/UTs to significantly expedite the pace towards full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting the urgent need for an intensive “mission mode” push for Covid-19 vaccination across the country to accelerate the recent placid momentum, Bhushan advised them to plan for the ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign during June-July, with detailed district, block and village levels plans.

“The objective of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ Abhiyan is to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns, with focussed campaigns for old age homes, schools, colleges including the out-of-school children (for focussed coverage of children aged 12-18 years population), prisons, brick kilns, etc,” said the health ministry in a statement.

“The sub-optimal coverage of persons aged ≥ 60years with precaution dose which renders them vulnerable, along with considerably slower speed of coverage in the 12-14 yrs cohort was pointed out. States/UTs were urged to undertake effective monitoring with micro-plans based on due-lists of all eligible beneficiaries. They were also urged to review administration of precaution dose to 18-59 years age-group with the private hospitals on a regular basis,” added the statement.

Bhushan also stressed on a clear and effective communication strategy for increasing the pace of the nationwide vaccination coverage as customised regional communication best practices have yielded appreciable results in implementing the programme.

The ministry also stressed on the need to avoid vaccine wastage. “Underscoring that Covid-19 vaccine is a precious national resource, they were strongly advised to ensure that there is no wastage of Covid-19 vaccines at any cost. This must be ensured through active monitoring and on basis of ‘First Expiry First Out’ principle, where doses that expire earlier should be used for vaccination first,” the statement said.

The states were also asked to ensure that travellers taking the precautionary dose ahead of a journey are not asked for proof of travel.

“Under no circumstances should any Covid-19 vaccination centre or any state government insist on any documentary proof of foreign travel for those who are seeking a precaution dose ahead of their travel abroad. Communication in this regard has already been shared with states and UTs,” said Bhushan during the meeting.

