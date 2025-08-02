Kolkata, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Saturday urged West Bengal and other states rich in inland water resources to fully tap their potential in fish production, as part of the Centre’s push to harness the country’s fisheries sector, which has witnessed 103 per cent growth in the last decade. Centre urges Bengal, other states to harness 100 pc inland fisheries potential: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Speaking to media after addressing fisheries department officials from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, the minister highlighted India's significant position as the second-largest fish producer in the world, citing overall fish production growth of 103 per cent over the past 10 years.

"In 10 years, overall fish production has seen a 103 per cent growth while fish output from inland waterbodies registered 143 per cent growth. We are asking every state to tap 100 per cent inland water potential by encouraging small fish growers scattered in villages and bolstering the infrastructure," he said.

The minister acknowledged that though West Bengal was one of the top contributors to fish production in India, only around 51,000 fishermen in the state have been registered officially though the number of people involved in fish production is over 32 lakh.

"The state should facilitate the process of registration of so that more fishermen can be officially empanelled which will actually benefit the sector in the state," he said.

"While around 50–60 per cent of Bengal’s inland fisheries potential has been tapped, we believe this can be pushed to 100 per cent,” Singh added.

Singh advocated the need for augmenting technical infrastructure and better processing facilities to boost domestic supply and exports. The Centre is ready to support the modernisation of processing plants and to encourage private sector involvement," he said.

"Every village has numerous ponds in Bengal. There is a need to develop every waterbody for pisciculture wherever possible. I suggest forming cooperatives or community-based groups to manage fish farming at micro level. I suggest four species of fish are reared in each pond wherever that is viable," he added.

"If such measures are undertaken by the state government, we are here to support. The state's economy will grow and and in turn lead to growth to nation's economy," the minister said.

Asked about the absence of the principal secretary of fisheries from the meeting, Singh said, "It is the state's call. I should not comment. A secretary-level official in the department however attended the event today. In fact, I only believe all of us should work together."

