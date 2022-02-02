Centre wants to snatch rights of states: Stalin

Chennai Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday described the union budget as “financial statements that have forgotten welfare of the people”.

He raised a federalist argument against the concept of “One Nation, One Registration”, saying the central government’s intent was to blatantly interfere and snatch away rights of the states. The DMK leader also criticised the BJP-led union government for not ensuring any change in personal income tax slabs, no welfare schemes for farmers who fought for the repeal of the three agricultural laws.

Stalin also complained that there was no funding for projects particularly railways and no allocation for disaster relief as requested by the Tamil Nadu government. “It’s a great disappointment for the people of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in a statement.

The chief minister, however, said it was comforting to know that the draft detailed project report (DPR) of five river links which includes Godavari-Pennar-Cauvery but said it was worrying that no allocation has been made even for the first phase to implement it.

He said Tamil Nadu’s defence corridor was also ignored from being given any allocation.

Stalin pointed out that the 25,000-crore fund being cut in the MNREGA appears not just to thwart the UPA’s programme (Congress is the ruling DMK’s principal ally in the state) but also an idea that people in the lower strata should not have a “single paise” in their hands.

The chief minister said the union government has not made any attempts to address economic struggles faced by the state due to the pandemic.