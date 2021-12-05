Centre warns these 5 states, UT over rising Covid cases, positivity rate, deaths

The Centre has written to five states and a Union territory to take necessary steps to curb the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), weekly positivity rates and deaths in some of their districts.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Saturday Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha Mizoram and Jammu and Kashmir must further the strategy of testing, tracking, treating vaccinating and enforce Covid appropriate behaviour strategy to control the spread of Covid-19 and bring down related deaths.

"In this context, required necessary steps to control the spread of infection and reduce fatality need to be taken as per the ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control," Bhushan underlined in this later letter.

Bhushan referred to the letter sent to all states and Union territories on November 27 in the context of the new Omicron variant. He said all states have been advised to undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers, monitor emerging hotspots and promptly trace the contacts of positive people.

He also said they have been advised to send all positive samples for genome sequencing, early identification of cases and review of health infrastructure preparedness and most importantly to focus on IEC and community sensitisation.

Kerala

Rajesh Bhushan said Kerala has reported 171,521 new Covid-19 cases in the month ending December 3, with a contribution of 55.8 per cent to the country’s new cases from over the past month.

He highlighted Kerala has reported a slight increase in weekly new deaths to 2,118 deaths (week ending December 3) from 1,890 deaths (week ending November 26). Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam districts are reporting a high quantum of weekly new deaths in the state, he said.

“Also, 13 out of 14 districts are reporting a high quantum of weekly new cases in the state. Districts of concern in the week ending December 2 are Thiruvananthapuram (5,541), Ernakulam, (4,976), Kozhikode (3,676), Thrissur (2,903) and Kottayam (2,478)," Bhushan noted.

Four districts of Thiruvananthapuram (11.61 per cent), Wayanad (11.25 per cent), Kozhikode (11 per cent) and Kottayam (10.81 per cent) are showing high weekly positivity of more than 10 per cent, while nine districts are reporting weekly positivity between 5-10 per cent.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has reported 23,764 new cases of Covid-19 during the same period. Vellore, Thiruvallur and Chennai showed an increase in weekly new infections in the past week.

Mizoram

Mizoram has reported 12,562 new Cvodi-19 cases in the month ending December 4, with a contribution of 4.1 per cent to India's new infections over the past month. The Aizawl district is reporting a high number of weekly new Covid-19 cases with 1,079 new infections reported in the week ending December 3.

Bhushan also said four out of 11 districts—Saiha, Khawzawl, Serchhip and Mamit—reported an increase in the week ending December 3, as compared to the week ending November 26. Eight out of 11 districts are showcasing high weekly positivity of more than 10 per cent, Bhushan said in his letter.

Karnataka

Bhushan in his letter addressed to Karnataka principal secretary (health), pointed out the southern state has reported 8,073 new Covid-19 cases in the month ending December 3 in 30 days.

The state has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 2,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period, Bhushan said.

An increase in weekly new deaths has been noted in Bengaluru Urban, from eight new deaths reported in the week ending November 25 to 14 deaths in the week ending December 2, he said.

According to the health ministry, a rise in weekly cases has also been noted in Tumakuru, Dharwad, Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru in Karnataka.

Odisha

Bhushan said the state has reported 7,445 new Covid-19 cases during the same period, with a contribution of 2.5 per cent to India's new cases from over the past month.

"It is important to note that Khordha district in the state is reporting a high quantum of weekly new cases with 900 new cases reported in the week ending December 3. Further, six out of 30 districts ---Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kendujhar, Anugul and Balangir-- reported an increase in the weekly caseload as compared to the week ending November 26," he said in the letter.

The state has seen a decline of 3.1 per cent in weekly tests conducted, from 401,164 tests in the week ending November 26 to 388,788 tests in the week ending December 3, with -36 per cent RT-PCR share, the Union health secretary highlighted.

Jammu and Kashmir

Bhushan said Jammu and Kashmir has reported 4,806 new Covid-19 cases in the month ending December 3, with a few districts such as Kathua, Jammu, Ganderbal and Baramulla showing an increase in the previous week.