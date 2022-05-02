Centre won’t procure more Covid vaccine doses for time being

Owing to the availability of at least 191 million balance and unutilized vaccine doses, the Centre has decided to not procure more doses as of now, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

“There are about 20 crore vaccine doses lying across the country waiting to be utilized; therefore we are not even procuring more,” said a senior official in the Union ministry of health and family welfare, on the condition of anonymity.

So far, the government has supplied at least 193.30 crore (1,93,30,57,565) vaccine doses among the states and Union territories via its free of cost channel, and through direct state procurement category since it started the national Covid immunization drive on January 16, 2021.The vaccines currently being administered include Covaxin, Covishield, and Corbevax.

The private sector is likely to be allowed to procure vaccines directly.These vaccines are going to be included by the government under the national immunization programme in future and will be administered through Cowin platform. Covovax, for example, is likely to be made available at private vaccination centres whenever it is included in the programme. On April 29, the government’s technical panel on immunisation had recommended the use of Serum Institute of India’s Covovax vaccine.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) looked into the data presented before the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to put forth their recommendations. Both the wings of the technical panel— working group as well as the standing technical sub-committee— made positive recommendations.

While the government considers recommendations by NTAGI to make policy decisions regarding any expansions in the national Covid vaccination programme, the ultimate call will be taken by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Covovax is the second anti-Covid vaccine manufactured by SII after Covishield, and has been developed by US-based Novavax Inc. A dose of Covovax is likely to cost ₹900 plus GST, in addition to hospital service charge of ₹150.

