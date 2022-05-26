Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre’s stand sought on national song status for Vande Mataram

The petitioner argued before the court that in the absence of any guideline or regulations to honour ‘Vande Mataram’, the national song is being sung in an ‘uncivilised manner’ and misused in films and parties
The Delhi high court was hearing a petition that has sought to ensure that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day. (Archive)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the union government’s stand on a plea for formulating a policy to give similar respect and “equally propagate” to the national song – “Vande Mataram” at par with the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana”.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta issued notice on the petition by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to the Delhi government National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) on the petition which has sought to ensure that “Jana Gana Mana” and “Vande Mataram” are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions on every working day.

The petitioner argued before the court that in the absence of any guideline or regulations to honour “Vande Mataram”, the national song is being sung in an “uncivilised manner” and misused in films and parties.

Even though the court took exception to the petitioner publicizing the matter in the press even before it came up for hearing, acting CJ Sanghi said that he would entertain the present PIL because the petitioner is a serious litigant.

The petitioner argued that the song—Vande Mataram—penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, played a historic part in the Indian freedom struggle and ought to be honoured as much as the national anthem in view of the statement made by the Constituent Assembly Chairman Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1950.

“In order to keep the country united, it is the duty of the government to frame a national policy to promote-propagate “Jana Gana Mana” and “Vande Mataram”. There is no reason why it should evoke any other sentiment as the both are decided by Constitution makers,” the petition read.

The matter would be heard on November 9.

Vande Mataram and Jan Gana Mana were made the national song and anthem respectively on January 24, 1950.

