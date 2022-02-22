Chandigarh in the dark as power dept employees strike

Chandigarh: Thousands of Chandigarh residents were left without electricity and water since late on Monday as power department employees went on a three-day strike against privatisation, leading to disruptions around the Union territory.

There was chaos on the streets, with traffic lights not functioning, and work at hospitals and dispensaries also affected other than an impact on online classes and those working from home.

After nearly 18 hours of a power blackout, the administration imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) on Tuesday evening. The ESMA will allow the administration to force employees to join back. If they refuse, the administration can book them and even arrest them.

But till late on Wednesday, the power outages remained in major parts of the city.

The Punjab and Haryana high court took suo motu notice of the “electricity crisis”, and asked the UT chief engineer to appear before it on Wednesday.

“Whereas the Administrator, UT Chandigarh is further satisfied that the prohibition of strike by the employees of the said department is in public interest and it is necessary to prohibit a strike,” according to an order passed by Dharam Pal, adviser to the UT administrator.

Pal said: “We believed that negotiations with unions will help resolve the situation, after it didn’t happen, we decided to impose the ESMA. It will take some time to bring normalcy.”

“It is a total failure on the part of the administration. A contingency plan should have been in place before the strike began. Why didn’t administration enforce ESMA before the strike began? Why they left us residents at the mercy of the agitating union? Every UT official we contacted only expressed helplessness, saying, they didn’t have any staff to attend to our complaints,” said Col Kulwinder Singh, president, residents welfare association, Sector 10.

Though officials of the Chandigarh administration said necessary arrangements were being made to maintain continuity of power supply, residents and traders in many areas of the city complained of outages.

Power disruption has also hit industrial production and manufacturing at some units in the city.

“Shopkeepers and traders are feeling harassed over the disruption of electricity supply in the city. Electricity is an essential service and the administration should take appropriate steps to restore it,” said Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh.

Online classes of some students were also affected in many areas in the city. Some coaching institutes even suspended classes for the day because of power outages.

Traffic lights at some intersections in the city were also non-functional because of the outage.

A division bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain of the high court directed the chief engineer to apprise the court of the measures being taken to alleviate the power crisis in Chandigarh.

“It has been brought to our notice that power supply to large parts of the city of Chandigarh has been disrupted. In the circumstances, we are constrained to take up this matter on the judicial side and have consequently requested the learned senior standing counsel, UT, Chandigarh to apprise us of the arrangements which the administration is making to ensure that undue hardship is not caused to the residents of the city,” it said in an order.

With inputs from PTI