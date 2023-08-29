‘Hello earthlings’: ISRO says Pragyan rover on way to uncover moon's secrets

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday shared a fresh update on Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover. Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover on the lunar surface.(X/@chandrayaan_3)

“Hello earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon . Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon...”, the Chandrayaan 3's official X handle posted.



On Monday, the Pragyan rover had encountered a four-metre diameter crater just ahead of its location on the moon's surface. It was then commanded to retrace its path.



"The rover was commanded to retrace the path," ISRO had posted on X. This came a day after the Indian space agency had released the first observation from Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload on board the ‘Vikram lander’.

The ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon's surface.



It has a temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface. The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors.

On August 26, ISRO had said that the Pragyan rover was roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who announced that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3's ‘Vikram’ lander will be called ‘Shiv Shakti’.



“This is India, which thinks innovatively and uniquely. This is the India which goes to dark zones and illuminates the world by spreading light", Modi had said at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

