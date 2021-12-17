Change in mindset required to restore jurisprudence on bail, says Supreme Court

A change in the mindset of courts and prosecution is required to restore the jurisprudence on bail, observed the Supreme Court on Thursday while regretting that its order to facilitate bail in cases where the accused has not been arrested during the investigation was being construed in a reverse manner.

“The problem is with the mindset. We may lay down a law but the mindset has to change... our endeavour was to reduce the numbers of bail applications coming to this court. But the way our order is being interpreted, we will end up having more applications coming to this court,” observed a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh.

“A change in the mindset is required both in courts and in prosecution. The whole thing is that the prosecution thinks whether we are able to convict or not in the end of the trial, let’s put them behind bars for some days. Bail petitions are heard for days and days...Some change-over is necessary,” it added.

The bench pointed out that when it passed the guidelines on bail on October 7, the idea was to send out a message that an accused, whose arrest was not felt necessary by a probe agency during the course of the investigation, should not be thrown behind bars just because a charge sheet is being filed and the accused has now been summoned. This order said that the trial court, on receipt of the charge sheet and appearance of the accused, should decide the bail applications without taking the accused into custody.

However, as pointed out by a clutch of senior advocates including Mukul Rohatgi, Amit Desai and Vikram Chaudhri, who appeared for some of the accused in criminal cases, the prosecution was now asking the trial courts to decide bail applications even in cases where there was no requirement of bail and the accused could be released merely by furnishing a bond.

“You can take this order as a discouragement to keep people in custody or you can take it as an additional reason not to give bail. We can change the law but the greater challenge is of the mindset. And this is a real problem. We have been issuing notices and granting interim relief in 40 to 50% cases of bail,” said the bench.

It also went on to clarify in its previous order: “The idea of the October 7 order is not to put any additional fetters but it is in line with the judicial thinking on enlargement of bail... We also clarify that during the course of the investigation, if the accused has not been arrested, filing of chargesheet alone won’t be a ground to arrest the accused.”

The court also requested all the lawyers and additional solicitor general SV Raju, who appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforce Directorate in the cases, to sit together and come up with additional directions that should be issued by the bench on the next date to convey the intent of the previous order.

However, Raju, on his part, complained that most offenders are in hospital. “They cheat people of ₹100 crore and spend ₹20 crore on lawyers for bail or hospital,” said the ASJ.

To this, the bench retorted: “So, you keep them behind bars and they end up in hospitals. In a lighter vein, there seems to be an economic distribution of wealth.”