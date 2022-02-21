‘Change is need of hour’: KCR meets Uddhav, Pawar amid third front talks

Mumbai: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday called on his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in separate meetings in Mumbai.

The meetings assume significance as they are seen as Rao’s efforts to forge an Opposition front of like-minded parties to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections. KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known as, has been quite vocal in his attacks on the ruling BJP and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent times.

“We discussed the political situation, development issues being faced by the country after 75 years of independence,” KCR said at a press conference, along with Thackeray, after a two-hour meeting at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of Maharashtra CM.

Rao said Thackeray and he agreed that a change was needed in the country. “All should co-exist in harmony,” he said. “We will meet again after speaking to other regional and national parties on the road ahead. The path taken from Maharashtra always leads to success. This is a good beginning and it is a fight for preserving the democracy.”

“We cannot afford to play with the youth of the country and see the ecosystem of the country to deteriorate. We are also taking all like-minded people with us. The talks are on…,” he said.

KCR, who arrived in Mumbai following an invitation from Thackeray, said that the meeting with Maharashtra CM has set the ball rolling. “We want to fight against the oppression, the illegitimate things. We want to fight for the democracy.”

Shiv Sena chief Thackeray, in a veiled attack on the BJP, said the present day “politics of revenge” was neither “Hindutva nor Indian culture”, and that the situation needed to change.

What is the country’s future if such an atmosphere continues, he said, adding that his discussion with Rao revolved around these issues. “The country’s development is a priority and even states need to have friendly relations with each other,” he said.

“The politics of revenge is not good. Instead of speaking on development issues during their tenure, lies and misinformation are spread about the political opponents,” he said, without taking any name.

The Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Those present in the meeting included Sena MP Sanjay Raut, party’s spokesperson Arvind Sawant, state ministers Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai and additional chief secretary in the CM’s office Ashish Kumar Singh. Thackeray’s younger son Tejas was also seen in pictures released by the CMO.

Actor Prakash Raj was also among the prominent faces accompanying Rao.

The Congress, meanwhile, welcomed the steps taken by KCR, but said there cannot be an anti-BJP front without the Congress. “We welcome the steps being taken by KCR against anti-democratic and autocratic central government. In these efforts of ousting the incumbent government, Congress should be part of the front. There cannot be any anti-BJP front without Congress,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

Later in the day, KCR met Pawar at his South Mumbai residence, where NCP MP and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule also joined the meeting.

Pawar said there was need for change for the development of the country. “The further course of action would be decided amicably. Currently, the country is facing major problems of unemployment, poverty and there is a need to change the deteriorating atmosphere in the country,” he added.

KCR said Pawar has given a go-ahead to his efforts adding that the next meeting between the two could be in Baramati, the home town of the NCP chief.

The BJP said such meetings will not affect the party’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Any political leader has right to meet other leaders in politics. So, we do not have any objection to it. But they should remember that the BJP will emerge victorious by winning 400 seats in 2024 elections,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.

