Channi govt is weak…has 'internal disputes': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal hits back

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government in Punjab, saying it is involved in “internal disputes" and that the state needs "a strong and actionable government" adding to the war of words ahead of assembly elections in the state next year.

“Yesterday, there was a bomb blast in Ludhiana. People are in shock. The chief minister of Punjab just held a press conference. The people of Punjab expected that the CM would say something about the blast,” the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Channi sahib didn't say a word on blast during the press conference but abused me a lot. Politics during such a difficult time?” he said referring to the Punjab chief minister’s press conference in Chandigarh.

Kejriwal also spoke about the recent sacrilege incidents inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar and another one in Kapurthala.

“First sacrilege, now bomb blast. Some people want to disturb the peace in Punjab. Today there is a very weak government in Punjab which is fighting amongst themselves. To maintain peace in Punjab and to give strict punishment to the culprits, strict and honest government is needed in Punjab,” Kejriwal said in another tweet.

He also called the incidents a "deliberate" attempt to disturb peace in the state ahead of the elections. “The person who attempted to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib could have been sent by someone. It is food for thought... Unless the state government is not honest, committed, such incidents will recur,” the AAP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The AAP will give a strong government in Punjab and punish masterminds behind such crimes," he added.

On Thursday, an explosion was reported from a district court complex of Ludhiana, killing one and leaving at least five people injured.

The explosion came after two alleged incidents of sacrilege were reported in the poll-bound state. A man was lynched on Saturday after an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

The man reportedly jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum and picked a sword and reached the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

Another incident was reported from Kapurthala, where an unidentified man was lynched at a gurdwara over an alleged sacrilege. However, the police said, there was “no visible sign” of sacrilege and it appeared the man wanted to commit theft at the gurdwara.