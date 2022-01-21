Channi: Will file defamation case against Kejriwal over post on ED raids

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said he will file a defamation case against his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal for dubbing him a “dishonest” person, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided a few premises, including one linked to the Congress leader’s nephew, earlier this week.

“I have sought permission from the Congress high command to file a defamation case against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for posting a morphed photograph of mine with cash on his official social media accounts and calling me a dishonest person. It is highly condemnable and unacceptable,” Channi told reporters.

The Congress leader recalled how Kejriwal had made derogatory remarks against other political leaders in the past and had to apologise to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley, besides Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

“Similarly, now before the elections, Kejriwal is playing cheap political tactics by launching malicious and dubious attacks on me,” the Punjab chief minister said.

“It is unacceptable to see him blame me for the ED raid on my relative, even though I have nothing to do with it. Had I been involved, ED would have arrested me by now. But Kejriwal, without any proof, levelled baseless allegations and crossed all limits by posting my doctored photograph with cash on social media,” he added.

Analysts consider AAP and the Congress to be the front-runners in the Punjab election, which is scheduled for February 20. Results will be announced on March 10.

Kejriwal earlier announced that Bhagwant Mann would be his party’s chief ministerial candidate. The Congress is yet to announce its CM candidate, with both Channi and the head of the state party unit Navjyot Singh Sidhu keen on the post.