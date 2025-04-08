Menu Explore
Char Dham Yatra: Special team formed for action against fraudsters

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 08, 2025 04:33 PM IST

Deputy police superintendent Ankush Mishra, who will supervise the team, said the move is part of precautionary measures to save pilgrims from falling victim to cybercriminals

The Uttarakhand Police have constituted a special team for action against fraudsters who dupe pilgrims by offering chopper bookings for the Char Dham Yatra, which began on Tuesday, through fake websites.

The move is part of precautionary measures. (X)
The move is part of precautionary measures. (X)

Deputy police superintendent Ankush Mishra, who will supervise the team, said the move is part of precautionary measures to save pilgrims from falling victim to cybercriminals deceiving people.

Mishra said 82 fake websites offering helicopter booking services for the yatra have been blocked over the last two years. He added that 45 Facebook accounts involved in such fraud were also shut in 2023 and 2024. “They [fraudsters] exploit search engine optimisation techniques to make their fake websites appear at the top of internet search results.”

He said those unaware of the authentic Char Dham chopper booking websites fall into their trap, click on links, and unknowingly provide details to make payments. “These fraudsters are operating from places such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Haryana.” Mishhra said bookings for the chopper services should only be made through IRCTC’s website www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognisance of the matter and prompted police to take action against such websites in 2023.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
