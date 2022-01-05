Charge sheet filed in Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT used 208 testimonials of witnesses, 24 photos and videos to build case

Lucknow:

Investigators have used testimonials of 208 witnesses, 17 items of scientific and electronic evidence, and 24 photographs and videos to build their case in a 5,000 page charge sheet filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, officials said on Tuesday.

The special investigation team probing the October 3 violence filed charges against 14 people on Monday, naming the son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni as the main accused, and citing witness statements to confirm his presence at the spot during the incident.

The team used 24 photographs, CCTV footage and videos shot by independent witnesses to establish the sequence of events when four farmers and a journalist were allegedly mowed down by the minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, and others during a farm protest, a SIT official said.

Three more people were killed in subsequent clashes. The SIT called it a “well-planned conspiracy”.

The violence sparked nationwide condemnation and energised opposition parties to demand the minister’s resignation months before high-stakes polls in the crucial state. Several opposition parties disrupted proceedings in the winter session of Parliament to demand Ajay Mishra’s removal.

There were 17 pieces of evidence, including ballistic reports of three firearms and forensic reports of the bullet shells and charred vehicles recovered from the site, the official said.

Reports on the phone call details and cellphone locations of Ashish Mishra have been included as evidence.

“In addition, the SIT included the statements of 208 eyewitnesses and witnesses to prove the presence of Ashish Mishra and others at the spot. The statements of over 90 witnesses were recorded before the judicial magistrate so that they could not retract from their version later,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The initial complaint into the case only named Ashish Mishra and unknown people. Subsequent investigation by the SIT identified 12 other accused. In the charge sheet, the SIT added a 14th accused – Virendra Shukla, a relative of the minister who is yet to be named in the charge sheet.

The 13 accused were charged under sections 147(rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly ), 307(attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), 427(mischief causing damage), 34 (acts done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 177 (wilfully disobeying directions) and B177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, said prosecution officer SP Yadav.

The victims’ kin and some opposition parties have alleged that the government was protecting Ajay Mishra by not naming him in the charge sheet.