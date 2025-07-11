New Delhi, The Railway Ministry has directed all the zones to carry out random checks of at least two level crossing gates every day to find out if they are being operated according to the safety norms and voice loggers installed there are also working properly. Check at least two level crossing gates daily for safety norms: Railway Ministry to zones

The ministry has upped the ante against safety violations at the non-interlinked level crossing gates after a passenger train collided with a school van on July 8 due to an alleged negligent working of the gatekeeper killing three school kids in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.

A ministry circular dated July 9 addressed to all zones said that instructions have already been issued for provision of voice logger at non-interlocked LC gates to record the conversation between station masters and gatemen as these will serve as an effective tool to check whether the correct procedure for opening and closing the level crossing gates is being followed.

"It is requested that confirmation may be sent that voice-logger has been provided at all non-interlocked LC gates and it is working properly with respect to recording, voice quality of recording & data retrieval etc," the circular said.

It added that at least two non-interlocked manned level crossing gates per division may be checked every day at the divisional level for compliance with gate working rules and proper functioning of the voice logger with respect to voice quality and data retrieval among others.

The ministry stated that the findings of these checks, including any deficiencies observed and the actions taken, should be regularly monitored at the zonal headquarters level by the safety department.

A day after the train-van collision, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 9 reviewed safety measures at the LC gates and ordered 11 key actions, including a 15-day safety drive, installation of CCTVs, voice loggers and an interlocking system in a mission mode among several other measures.

In the interlocking system, the train signal turns red if the LC gate is opened.

