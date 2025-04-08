A Chennai court has recalled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Vipul Joshi, the chief financial officer (CFO) of ideaForge Technology Limited, after he appeared before the court and executed the required sureties. Chennai court recalls NBW against ideaForge CFO

The NBW had been issued earlier last week by a metropolitan magistrate in Saidapet after Joshi failed to appear before the court on April 1, 2025, in connection with an ongoing cybercrime case involving the Mumbai-based drone technology firm.

Along with Joshi, ideaForge’s top executives — Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh and Somil Gautam — also appeared before the court on Friday. The court, in its April 4 order, recorded their appearance and set the next date of hearing for April 28, 2025.

The legal proceedings stem from a complaint lodged by a customer who had purchased 15 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from ideaForge for ₹2.2 crore. The customer alleged that the drones, which were deployed in critical government infrastructure projects worth over ₹70 crore, were hacked and rendered inoperable, allegedly by ideaForge itself, in what was described as an act of deliberate sabotage aimed at damaging the customer’s operations and reputation.

The complaint was registered with the cyber crime police in August 2023. The penal charges alleged against ideaForge and its key officials include criminal breach of trust, cheating, along with section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which pertains to computer-related offences.