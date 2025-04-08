Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chennai court recalls NBW against ideaForge CFO

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Apr 08, 2025 04:45 PM IST

A Chennai court recalled a non-bailable warrant against ideaForge CFO Vipul Joshi after he appeared in a cybercrime case involving hacked drones.

A Chennai court has recalled a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Vipul Joshi, the chief financial officer (CFO) of ideaForge Technology Limited, after he appeared before the court and executed the required sureties.

Chennai court recalls NBW against ideaForge CFO
Chennai court recalls NBW against ideaForge CFO

The NBW had been issued earlier last week by a metropolitan magistrate in Saidapet after Joshi failed to appear before the court on April 1, 2025, in connection with an ongoing cybercrime case involving the Mumbai-based drone technology firm.

Along with Joshi, ideaForge’s top executives — Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh and Somil Gautam — also appeared before the court on Friday. The court, in its April 4 order, recorded their appearance and set the next date of hearing for April 28, 2025.

The legal proceedings stem from a complaint lodged by a customer who had purchased 15 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from ideaForge for 2.2 crore. The customer alleged that the drones, which were deployed in critical government infrastructure projects worth over 70 crore, were hacked and rendered inoperable, allegedly by ideaForge itself, in what was described as an act of deliberate sabotage aimed at damaging the customer’s operations and reputation.

The complaint was registered with the cyber crime police in August 2023. The penal charges alleged against ideaForge and its key officials include criminal breach of trust, cheating, along with section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which pertains to computer-related offences.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chennai court recalls NBW against ideaForge CFO
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On